Estrada Monumental flooded by heavy rainfall, see video

The rain really came as expected, and Funchal became gridlocked for a while as the heavy rain fell when everyone was trying to get to where they wanted to be to see the football.

The heavy rainfall, which only in the last hour, between 6-7pm, recorded 17.6 liters per square meter (mm) in downtown Funchal (Observatório), where today’s accumulated already exceeds 33 mm, is causing water tables and even flooding of roads , as is the case of the ‘Monumental’ next to the Assicom roundabout, where accumulated water makes it difficult for cars to circulate.

Like this: Like Loading...