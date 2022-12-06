December with tourist occupancy above 70%

This month of December looks set to be the best ever for Madeiran hotels, with an average occupancy rate of over 70% until the last week, when bookings once again fill almost all of the available beds.

“We have a very strong month [December]. Throughout the month the Hotel occupancy will exceed 70% and from Christmas to the end of the year we will be very close to 100%”, revealed the regional secretary of Tourism and Culture, which tonight promotes, at Quinta Magnólia, a Christmas Cocktail with the presence of sector partners in the Region.

Eduardo Jesus highlights the “trend”, which “is normal from Christmas onwards but extraordinary during the month of December, that is, it is not usual to have such a strong December in this 25-day period until reaching the period of greatest demand. Even at this stage, this year is being a different year for a much better one”, he concludes.

