A tourist was seriously injured today following a 10-meter fall while taking a stroll around the Ginjas area, on one of the levadas in São Vicente above the business park in Ginjas, a route in northern Madeira.

Information on the severity of the injuries was linked by a source at Hospital Dr Nélio Mendonça, where the victim arrived directly to room zero with a reserved prognosis. Transport was by ambulance of the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Fire Department (BVSVPM).

The incident occurred when the individual took a walk on the levada, in the Ginjas area, as advanced by the same hospital source. According to the person in charge of the service of the São Vicente and Porto Moniz Fire Department, the citizen “suffered a fall of 10 meters”, failing, on the other hand, to inform whether the citizen suffered serious or minor injuries. The victim is believed to be about 60 years old.

From Jornal Madeira