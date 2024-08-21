Fires: 60 people leave the mainland at 2:30 pm to reinforce the fight against the flames

The National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC) will reinforce with 60 more elements the fight against the fire that has been raging in the Autonomous Region of Madeira for a week, an official source from the organization confirmed today.

According to the same source, the reinforcement of resources to fight the flames in Madeira leaves the mainland today, at 2:30 pm, in a KC-390 aircraft from the Air Force and is led by the 2nd sub-regional commander of the West, Rodolfo Batista.

The contingent also consists of 29 firefighters from the Special Civil Protection Force (FEPC), 15 volunteer firefighters from the Greater Lisbon region and 15 military personnel from the GNR’s Emergency Protection and Relief Unit (UEPS).

The request for a new reinforcement of operational resources to combat the fire was announced this morning by the president of the Regional Civil Protection Service, António Nunes, and follows the sending of a first contingent of ANEPC with 76 elements, which left on Saturday for Madeira.

From Jornal Madeira

