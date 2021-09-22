Until September 19, 377,862 vaccines against COVID-19 had been administered in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, since December 31, 2020.

Vaccinated people are part of the priority groups defined in the Regional Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 in RAM, according to the allocation of vaccines to the region.

Of the total number of vaccines administered (377 862), 202 866 correspond to the administration of the first dose and 196 523 doses to the complete vaccination.

According to data collected through the National Platform for Registration and Management of Vaccines (VACCINES), 80% of the resident population has already completed vaccination and 83% has started vaccination.

This week will continue with the vaccination against COVID-19, throughout the region, with days dedicated to vaccinating patients recovered from COVID-19 in RAM, more than 3 months ago, and who have not yet received their vaccine against COVID-19. It is not necessary to make an appointment, just attend any day of the week at the Funchal Vaccination Center.

