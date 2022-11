This Thursday, November 3, the IV edition of the Madeira Street Arts International Festival 2022 took place.

From 11 am to 8:30 pm, there were several initiatives scheduled for the event, which gathered great acceptance by the population and tourists visiting the island.

The photos captured by the photographer Miguel Espada, from ASPRESS, document the animation that takes place in the streets of Funchal, with a lot of interaction between artists and spectators.

From Diário Notícias

