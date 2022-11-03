Your Favourite Poncha (Poll)

Back in September I did a fun poll to see if you liked Superbock or Coral. The Madeiran beer won hands down, the results are below.

So I thought this month let’s find out your favourite Poncha flavour.

Leading photo from Bar O Moega in Assomada Caniço.

You can choose two flavours to vote for, or add your own. I have also opened the comments on the poll so you can leave a comment also.

It will be Interesting to know if you like with or without ice for example. I’m without ice now we are into the winter season.

It’s just for fun. Poll open untill November 30th please share on your social media. 🙏🏻🤗🙏🏻

