The Food Bank for Madeira once again appeals to the ‘heart’ of Madeirans, and others who are on the island, so that they can donate, through the online portal www.alimentestaideia.pt .

“Considering that tomorrow is a Bank Holiday and certainly many locals go to the supermarket, where you can donate at the checkout with a choice of products or bag of food to buy. The campaign runs till June 6th.

The Food Bank thanks you.