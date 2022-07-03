SERIOUS ACCIDENT IN CÂMARA DE LOBOS LEAVES PEOPLE INCARCERATED IN TWO VEHICLES

A road accident in Câmara de Lobos, at around 7.30pm, left three injured. The victims are being rescued by teams of firefighters and the Portuguese Red Cross.

It is a violent collision, which triggered several means and 12 crew and rescuers to the scene.

Ambulances from the Portuguese Red Cross and the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters were mobilized.

The victims were trapped inside the vehicles and are being extracted using extrication material.

Also a couple and child were injured in an accident in Ribeira Brava.

Remember these two areas have a high volume of traffic and parked vehicles due to the São Pedro celebrations.

