Teacher of English required for September 2020

International Sharing School- Madeira

Upon the retirement of our long-serving, popular and successful current member of staff, the governing body of the International Sharing School – Madeira wishes to appoint a native English speaker to join the teaching team at our truly multi-lingual, multi-cultural and multi-talented school!

The appointee will be required to teach English throughout the Middle Years (aged 11-16) from the start of the new academic year in September 2020. This challenging but greatly rewarding role requires the teaching of Language Acquisition/Language and Literature, together with Performing Arts (drama) to approximately 70 students representing 15 nationalities. The average class size is 14 students.

As an International Baccalaureate World School full training and support will be given as appropriate.

If you feel that you have the talent and skills to fulfil this teaching role please contact the school as soon as possible.

+351 291 773 218

[email protected]

www.madeira.sharingschool.org

Caminho dos Saltos nº 6

9050-219 Funchal,

Madeira