A crash was heard before the truck left the road after the Azenha corner, in Caniço, according to an accident witness contacted by AgoraMadeira.

Everything points out that the driver only lost control of the truck after some problem occurred in the vehicle. One of the witnesses defended the driver, saying the exit of the road is the possibility to burst a tire.

Authorities are investigating the causes of the accident that killed a man in his 40s who left two young daughters.

Sadly the victim was Nelio’s cousin Alcindo, in his mid 40s and had two twin daughters, 4 years old.

Alcino