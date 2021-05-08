Secretary of Health leaves an appeal: “Take the test every 15 days and answer ‘Yes’, when you are called to be vaccinated”

An important moment. That was how Pedro ramos referred to the application of the 100,000 dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Madeira. The person who received this dose was at the vaccination center at Madeira Tecnopolo. João Baptista Nóbrega is 74 years old and received his second dose.

Asked about any fears, he replied that “it is better to get the vaccine than the virus” and expressed his awareness of the care that is needed. “It doesn’t mean that I have to let my guard down.”

same month or in October, to reach 176 thousand vaccinated people, which is the estimated number for Madeira to achieve group immunity.

At this moment, Pedro Ramos also revealed that the Region has 30% of the population with a first dose of the vaccine and 10% with two doses.

Still related to vaccination, the minister revealed that, today and tomorrow, the vaccination of teachers ends. Meanwhile, 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have arrived and on May 17, another seven thousand arrive. They are all intended for second doses to those who received the first of that brand.

On the same day, May 17th, the first doses of the Janssen vaccine, from the Johnson and Johnson group, should arrive.

From now on, it is possible to know, in real time, the number of vaccine doses already administered in Madeira, at https://web.sesaram.pt/COVID19_INFO .

to mark the increase in the 100,000 dose of the vaccine, representatives from all vaccination centers, members of the Secretariat of Health and SESARAM, traveled to Madeira Tecnopolo. Small commemorative plaques were delivered.

Also marking the moment was a performance by the nurse Márcia Aguiar, who sang several well-known themes of Portuguese music, such as Mariza’s ‘Best of Me’, which guarantees that “the storm will pass”.

From Diário Notícias