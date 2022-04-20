THE FIRST SANTA CRUZ BOOK FAIR IS OPEN

The 1st Santa Cruz Book Fair has already started, which runs until Monday, April 25, on the Reis Magos promenade, in Caniço de Baixo.

Eight stands are distributed on the promenade – FNAC, DRC, Xarabanda, SPEA, Clip d’Aguarela, Leya, Luís Freches and municipal libraries – in an initiative involving 60 participants, more than a thousand students and five days of fair with literary talks, book presentations, music, theater, performances, creative workshops and fireworks.

The first edition of the event organized by the Municipality of Santa Cruz has as its theme ‘Be tall with your head’, a phrase inspired by the book ‘O Senhor Valéry e a Lógica’, by the writer Gonçalo M. Tavares, who is also the headliner da Feira, being present on the first day with a course on writing and imagination.

The official opening of the fair is scheduled for 5 pm this Wednesday, with a presentation by Catarina Claro and Raquel Gonçalves, and musical entertainment with Leonor de Castro and Salvador França.

From Jornal Madeira

