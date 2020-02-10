This Monday was the first day of work for eight new nurses at Lar da Bela Vista. Two others started work at Lar Santa Isabel, while the homes of Vale Formoso and Santa Teresinha received a new professional each.

It was the confirmation of the news advanced on Sunday by JM. The homes managed by the Madeira Social Security Institute started counting, as of this Monday, with 12 nurses hired by SESARAM. Another 13 professionals will join this first semester.

The new nurses were placed in the ISSM Integrated Establishments, through the protocol between the Regional Secretary for Social Inclusion and Citizenship and the Regional Secretariat for Health and Social Protection.

Yesterday, on the first day of this new cycle, nurses’ integration meetings were held at the premises of the Bela Vista Establishment, where the necessary information was transmitted regarding the organization of the service and its operation, and then the nurses were referred to the Establishments where they were placed, to start their functions, thus filling part of the needs that have been felt.

At the integration meeting, the new home professionals addressed topics such as the analysis of community resources that could constitute a support network and families; collaboration on the institution’s projects; the improvement of skills in nursing intervention methodologies and techniques, with the individual, the family and the community, emphasizing a planned and continued family intervention; finally, compliance with regulatory rules regarding the service’s operation, namely with working hours and meetings.

As the JM reported on Sunday, the entry of these new nurses follows a protocol signed in 2019 between the then Regional Secretariat for Inclusion and Social Affairs and the Regional Secretariat for Health. In practice, it involves hiring 25 nurses, the remaining 13 nurses will be hired during the first half of 2020.

“This measure is another step towards ensuring the provision of health care to the elderly who live in homes and who have a high level of dependency”, explained the regional secretary for Social Inclusion and Citizenship, Augusta Aguiar.

