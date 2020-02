The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters helped a 25 year old boy with a suspected overdose this morning. The young man was on the street at Rua da Conceição, in Funchal, when the alert was given, it was just after 8 am.

According to a corporation source, the boy was having difficulty breathing, having been referred to the Emergency Department of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

Update.

The young man is 25 years old, and not 15 as first reported, and is homeless.