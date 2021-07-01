The Tourigalo brand, which in Madeira encompasses four restaurants with a strong vocation for the takeaway service, is as of today managed by the company led by Rúben Micael.

The former Portuguese international is once again investing in the restaurant market, closing, at once, a contract that means the acquisition of all Tourigalo spaces in Madeira.

Rúben Micael acquires a franchise with four restaurant areas, two in Funchal (São Martinho and Barreiros), one in Garajau and another in Machico, in an investment that is part of the business plan that the former football player had drawn up some time ago and which one of its objectives was to expand its intervention in the restaurant market.

From Jornal Madeira