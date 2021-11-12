“Funchal has asserted itself for its cultural events and the Book Fair is a good example”

The 47th edition of the Funchal Book Fair is now open, returning to Avenida Arriaga in the usual fashion and will run until 21 November.

“It is very important that it returns to its pre-pandemic format and all this dynamic here in the city, in the parish of Sé, on Funchal’s main avenue, is important, with these late afternoons that become beautiful”, underlined councilor Bruno Pereira, who was present this afternoon at the opening of the event, on behalf of the mayor of Funchal (CMF), Pedro Calado.

This year, the Book Fair will feature 48 writers, 20 publishers, booksellers and second-hand bookstores, in addition to the launch of 18 new books. Numbers that surpass those of the previous edition.

“The city of Funchal has asserted itself over the years for its cultural events and the Book Fair is a good example. It is the CMF’s longest-running event. It was always held uninterrupted, even in the pandemic it continued, albeit in a very small format”, he affirmed, leaving the invitation to Madeirans “to visit the space”.

This year, the 47th edition is dedicated to the Nobel Prize for Literature, José Saramago.

On Avenida Arriaga, in addition to books, the public will find various cultural offers.

Bruno Pereira highlighted the importance of this event, in this context, to “return to this dynamism, to have an audience for our artists, whether in theater or music, which is fundamental for their careers”.

The program planned for this year includes a list of concerts with regional and national artists, such as Camané, Mário Laginha, Luís Represas, Bárbara Tinoco, Men on the Couch, Gonçalo Caboz, Funchal Jazz Orchestra, among others.

From Diário Notícias

