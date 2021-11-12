SINES OCEAN PATROL ON MISSION IN MADEIRA

The NRP Sines arrives this Saturday in the Autonomous Region of Madeira where it will carry out missions within the scope of safeguarding human life at sea and patrol and surveillance of maritime spaces, thus contributing to fulfill the State’s security and authority functions at sea.

The NRP Sines is part of a series of four ships that make up the Viana do Castelo class, having been built in the Viana do Castelo shipyards, and entered the service of the Portuguese Navy on May 3, 2017. ​

This ship is commanded by Lieutenant Captain Ester Eunice da Costa Pereira Lopes and has a garrison of 53 soldiers (14 officers, 9 sergeants and 30 soldiers).

NRP Sines replaces NRP Douro, which returns to the Lisbon Naval Base after 4 months of mission in RAM.

From Jornal Madeira

