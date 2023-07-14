Congested Tourism

Jornal Madeira highlights the congestion at Pico do Areeiro which is an almost daily occurrence, along with many other tourist spots.

Access to Pico do Areeiro continues to be marked by road constraints due to the strong influx of tourists. To JM, several tourist agents claim the imposition of rules to end the lack of control in irregular parking and ask for limits on rent-a-cars. They claim even more policing and greater action by forest guards and contest the ineffectiveness of the signs.

Has the car rental business got out of control.? In the first 3 months of this year 23 new car hire companies were opened. One Spanish company brought 500 vehicles, and the government have admitted to not knowing how many hire cars are on the island.

For people having to travel to work in the morning especially from Santa cruz, Caniço  area the traffic is evident, and the expressway is clogged everyday, and just one accident which is almost daily, leaves it clogged for hours.

  1. Madeira simply does not have the infrastructure, police or management to deal with the influx of tourists and new residents flooding to the island.
    You simply cannot pour 2 liters into a 1 liter pot and not expect a problem.

  2. There are indeed far too many rental cars, often driven by gormless idiots who drive slowly, park carelessly and don’t give a monkies. Madeiran friends of ours are exasperated because their journeys to work are being badly affected by the excessive volume of traffic caused in the main by the explosion in rental car numbers… they are easily spotted and they’re everywhere. Amazing how this had all happened in a very short time post-Covid, but not surprised to hear the government isn’t well informed. They need to get a grip, and soon.

  3. The government has no idea how many hire cars are on the island???? Is there no licencing system or legal checks to ensure that vehicles hired are roadworthy and have proper insurance back up from legitimate company’s.
    It is a long time since I hied a car as I’m happy using public transport to get around the island but if I do hire one in the future I will use a reputable company recommended by friend’s.

