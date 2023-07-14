Congested Tourism

Jornal Madeira highlights the congestion at Pico do Areeiro which is an almost daily occurrence, along with many other tourist spots.

Access to Pico do Areeiro continues to be marked by road constraints due to the strong influx of tourists. To JM, several tourist agents claim the imposition of rules to end the lack of control in irregular parking and ask for limits on rent-a-cars. They claim even more policing and greater action by forest guards and contest the ineffectiveness of the signs.

Has the car rental business got out of control.? In the first 3 months of this year 23 new car hire companies were opened. One Spanish company brought 500 vehicles, and the government have admitted to not knowing how many hire cars are on the island.

For people having to travel to work in the morning especially from Santa cruz, Caniço area the traffic is evident, and the expressway is clogged everyday, and just one accident which is almost daily, leaves it clogged for hours.

