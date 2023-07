Two fires in rubbish bins, which occurred this early morning, mobilized the Volunteer Firefighters of Funchal.

The occurrences took place at 6:40 am and 7:00 am, the first on the Pico do Cardo Path and then on the Santa Quitéria Path.

They were quickly resolved by the same team that had moved. It could have been the same person, given the relative geographic and temporal proximity of the two cases.

