Full November continues this Wednesday in Porto do Funchal

Today, three cruise ships are in the port of Funchal, at least until 2 pm, making this Wednesday, November 23rd another full day.
The ‘Mein Schiff 4’ was already berthed since Monday night and after two nights it leaves today at 2 pm for the island of La Palma, after a 33-hour stopover, carrying 2,455 passengers and 895 crew.
This morning, the ‘Norwegian Sun’ arrived, a ship that was received by a morning of rising sun through clouds, further enhancing the beautiful design on the hull.
The ship has a capacity for up to 2,400 passengers and 906 crew, left Ponta Delgada at 7:00 am and heads to Tenerife at 4:00 pm.
Also just arrived the ‘Spirit of Adventure’, left Southampton at 8:00 am and goes to Santa Cruz de Tenerife at 5:00 pm. She is a ship with capacity for 999 passengers and 540 crew.
One thing is certain, the Port of Funchal will be without cruise ships before the end of the day.