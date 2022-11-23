Full November continues this Wednesday in Porto do Funchal

Today, three cruise ships are in the port of Funchal, at least until 2 pm, making this Wednesday, November 23rd another full day.

The ‘Mein Schiff 4’ was already berthed since Monday night and after two nights it leaves today at 2 pm for the island of La Palma, after a 33-hour stopover, carrying 2,455 passengers and 895 crew.

This morning, the ‘Norwegian Sun’ arrived, a ship that was received by a morning of rising sun through clouds, further enhancing the beautiful design on the hull.

The ship has a capacity for up to 2,400 passengers and 906 crew, left Ponta Delgada at 7:00 am and heads to Tenerife at 4:00 pm.

Also just arrived the ‘Spirit of Adventure’, left Southampton at 8:00 am and goes to Santa Cruz de Tenerife at 5:00 pm. She is a ship with capacity for 999 passengers and 540 crew.

One thing is certain, the Port of Funchal will be without cruise ships before the end of the day.

From Diário Notícias

