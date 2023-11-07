TUI and Advertising Madeira and Porto Santo

TUI have been advertising in the UK press for a few months now.

Remember the last advert where they told us all that Madeira was an island in the Mediterranean.

Well the newest ad campaign is for Porto Santo as seen in the image above.

This brought many to ask how are people going to get to the island, as it was announced TUI will pull out of the island earlier in the year.

I have contacted TUI asking for details for a holiday on the island and which UK airports they will travel from, after a while waiting, they have confirmed they are reintroducing Porto Santo for summer of 2024 and this will be announced on November 9th, (Thursday).

So we wait and see if this happens, and will be a great boost for the island if they are going to be returning.

