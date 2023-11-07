ACHADAS DA CRUZ CABLE CAR RESUMES NORMAL OPERATION

It is another sign of a return to normality in the municipality of Porto Moniz. The Achadas da Cruz Cable Car resumed its normal operation today.

After just over three weeks of closure, the restoration of telecommunications and electricity in that area allowed the reopening of municipal infrastructure.

The Mayor of Porto Moniz highlights that, during this period in which the cable car was closed, the municipality’s technicians took the opportunity to carry out some maintenance work, especially because the flames did not reach the infrastructure.

“The technicians were in the infrastructure and tested all the equipment, confirming their full functionality, and so we were just waiting for the telecommunications to be restored, by the competent companies, so that the normal operation of this cable car, which is not only used by farmers with properties in the pebble area, but which is also in great demand from tourists visiting the Region.

It is worth remembering that on October 12th, when the fire was still in the neighboring parish of Ponta do Pargo, the Municipal Council of Porto Moniz carried out, preventively, the evacuation of Calhau and the area surrounding the Achadas da Cruz Cable Car, at 1:00 pm, anticipating the spread of the fire to the parish of Achadas da Cruz. Just over an hour was enough for the entire cable car area to be cleared.

The resumption of operation of the Achadas da Cruz Cable Car took place on November 2nd, albeit in a conditional manner, with the municipality making its use available only to farmers with properties in Calhau.

The infrastructure now resumes its normal operation, 7 days a week, during winter hours: 08:00 to 12:00 and from 13:00 to 18:00 (Ticket sales: from 08:00 to 12:00 and from 13:00 to 16:30).

