The situation is unusual and has never happened before.

A yacht, owned by a resident of Madeira, was stolen from the Funchal Marina. The owner was surprised when he arrived at the marina and didn’t see his boat. There are witnesses who saw a man maneuver the yacht, leaving the marina at 8 pm, thinking he was a friend or acquaintance of the owner.

The Navy is already searching, trying to catch the thief and recover the boat.

From RTP Madeira

