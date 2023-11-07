Second edition of the Used Market opens its doors this Wednesday at Madeira Tecnopolo

The 2nd edition of the Used Market opens its doors tomorrow, at Madeira Tecnopolo, from 10 am. The event runs until Sunday, November 12th, from 10am to 10pm.

Around 200 vehicles of different makes and models will be on display, providing an opportunity for the nine participating companies, dealers and multi-brands, to sell off their stocks.

Entry to the Used Car Market is free and visitors will be able to carry out credit simulations to purchase a vehicle at the fair itself.

The inauguration is scheduled for tomorrow, at 6pm, with the presence of the ACIF-CCIM management and the Regional Director of Economy and Transport, Isabel Rodrigues.

On Friday, November 10th, at 6pm, it will be the turn of the President of Funchal City Council, Pedro Calado, to visit this event.

From Diário Notícias

