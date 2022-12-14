Wind and stormy sea maintain warnings for Madeira

The rain has gone, the wind and the raging sea remain in Madeira, forcing you to maintain vigilance and precautions until, at least, Friday.

The wind is expected to reach gusts of up to 110 km/h in the mountainous regions and 80 and 75 km/h in Porto Santo and the south coast of Madeira, respectively. For this very reason, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) decided to extend the yellow warning for strong wind until the early afternoon of tomorrow, Thursday.

And in fact, the wind has already blown strong in the highlands, especially during the early hours of this Wednesday. Gusts reached 109 km/h and 102 km/h, at 2:00 am and 2:50 am, respectively in Lombo da Terça and Chão do Areeiro, these being the IPMA meteorological stations which, in the Region, registered the highest values ​​for wind.

At Madeira airport, the maximum gust reached 56 km/h, also in the early hours of the morning. At this time, the average wind slowed down and air traffic movement returned to normal.

From Diário Notícias

