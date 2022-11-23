THIEVES DISGUISED AS TOURISTS

In just over a week, there were four thefts at the Cabo Girão viewpoint. Among tourists, thieves operate in an increasingly trained and effective manner. Guides suggest that the Police do more than monitor traffic and recommend video surveillance.

These thefts are becoming more and more common especially around the Câmara de Lobos area and the Old Town of Funchal.

I remember when I moved here thieves use to be on the town Levada in Funchal. All the time there were muggings and attempted muggings, the police finally put a stop to this by dressing as tourists and caught them red handed…

From Jornal Madeira

