THIEVES DISGUISED AS TOURISTS

In just over a week, there were four thefts at the Cabo Girão viewpoint. Among tourists, thieves operate in an increasingly trained and effective manner. Guides suggest that the Police do more than monitor traffic and recommend video surveillance.

These thefts are becoming more and more common especially around the Câmara de Lobos area and the Old Town of Funchal.

I remember when I moved here thieves use to be on the town Levada in Funchal. All the time there were muggings and attempted muggings, the police finally put a stop to this by dressing as tourists and caught them red handed…

From Jornal Madeira

  2. since 2005 when i arrive first time in madeira
    the criminality in madeira increased too much
    this will damage very soon the tourists inflow and life quality of local people
    my self i m afraid to walk in the evenings in the old center and generally to walk alone after 21 00
    also the number of people begging along the streets increased too much
    it seems that police department is not aware , they do NOT care !!!

  3. It’s undoubtedly getting worse. If you read the two local papers these are daily occurrences. The government needs to face up to this new reality and stop burying its head in the sand. Hotels and other tourist organisations need to warn their guests to be more alert.

  4. Whilst it will not stop us coming over, it will greatly reduce we’re we go in an evening. Whilst not great to stay in our apartment more, safety and spending less might be the order of the day. The local authority needs to wake up as this will reduce tourist spend, which Madeira badly needs.

    It’s an island, not a big island so how hard is it to find these people. Camara de Lobos now what a surprise after all the money spent in the area.

