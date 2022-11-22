MADEIRA WITH THREE MICHELIN STARS

William, in Funchal, with chefs Luís Pestana and Joachim Koerper, and Il Gallo d’Oro, also in Funchal, with chef Benoît Sinthon, are the two restaurants in Madeira that boast a Michelin star, an award that was revalidated this Tuesday .

In the case of Il Gallo d’Oro, in addition to two Michelin stars, the restaurant also boasts a green star.

It should be noted that Il Gallo d’Oro is part of the restricted list of seven Portuguese restaurants with Michelin Guide 2023 stars (Casa de Chá da Boa Nova, Leça da Palmeira. chef Rui Paula; The Yeatman, Vila Nova de Gaia. chef Ricardo Costa; Alma, Lisbon. chef Henrique Sá Pessoa; Belcanto, Lisbon. chef José Avillez; Ocean, Alporchinhos. chef Hans Neuner; Vila Joya, Albufeira. chef Dieter Koschina).

The Michelin Guide awarded, in this edition, the first star to five new Portuguese restaurants, including the vegetarian Encanto, by chef José Avillez, which adds up to the third distinguished space (alongside Belcanto, in Lisbon, and Tasca, in Dubai), announced today publishing in Toledo, Spain.

In total, there are 38 restaurants in Portugal with Michelin stars, two of which in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, more specifically in Funchal.

