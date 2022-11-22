ALBUQUERQUE SAYS THAT THE INCREASE IN THE PORT OF FUNCHAL ADVANCES “WHEN THERE IS MONEY AND CONDITIONS”

Madeira “needs more space” in the Port of Funchal, so its increase remains on the table because it is necessary to consider it if the objective is to continue to grow in the cruise tourism market.

“The increase in Porto is a logical question”, said the President of the Regional Government Miguel Albuquerque, on the sidelines of the inauguration of an artistic residency space in Câmara de Lobos.

In normal years, Madeira totals around 560,000 passengers disembarking at Pontinha per year, underlined the Chief Executive, which has “very considerable effects” on the regional economy.

By the way, he stressed, the increase of the Pontinha pier is essential for the North Wharf to be operational and even for the protection of the seafront of the city of Funchal.

“When there is money and conditions, we will go ahead with this increase”, added Albuquerque, who understands that this is a work that “should have” funding from the Republic despite it not having considered its inclusion in the PRR.

From Jornal Madeira

