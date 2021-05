Today 8th May, between 11 am and 12 pm, the vaccine against Covid-19 number 100,000 should be administered in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The moment will be marked at the Vaccination Center of Funchal, in Madeira Tecnopolo, and will be attended by the regional secretary for Health and Protection, Pedro Ramos.

Remember that the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 started in Madeira on December 31, 2020.

From Jornal Madeira