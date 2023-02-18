Emigrants in Jersey hold first post-pandemic event

Watch the video of the first event held in the Madeiran community in Jersey that celebrated Valentine’s Day yesterday. The meeting with the participation of the Madeiran singer Lúcia Macedo, an emigrant in Crawley and the emigrant performance of Jersey Venâncio Costa.

The Twinning Commission of the Saint Helier – Funchal cities organized this weekend the first event of the year, dedicated to Valentine’s Day in the Portuguese community, which is mostly from Madeira.

The event took place in one of the hotels in the capital of Ilha do Canal, where a dinner was held and entertainment was provided by the singers, Venâncio Costa and Lúcia Macedo, both Madeiran emigrants. Cristo Betânia Community that supports the Portuguese Catholic community in Jersey.

The president of the Saint Helier – Funchal Town Twinning Commission, João Carlos Nunes, revealed that “this is the first event of 2023 held in the Portuguese community where the community gathered again to live together and celebrate “Valentine’s Day”, as has been a habit”.

“As it is the first event of the year, we took the opportunity to honor the companies that support the various events in the Portuguese community, because without this support it would be impossible to hold events with the community, this due to the necessary requirements for licensing and structures for this type of events in the Portuguese community”, explained João Carlos Nunes.

The official appealed to businessmen who can contribute to the promotion of events in the community. The community wants and yearns for the events, but without support it is not possible to carry them out.

