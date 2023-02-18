Thousands of people watch the return of the Madeira Carnival Parade

CARNIVAL RESULTS IN 88% OF HOTEL OCCUPANCY IN THE REGION.

The first opening float kicks off the start of Carnival 2023.

Thousands of Madeirans and tourists attend the carnival parade under the theme ‘Madeira, Alegria e Folia’ which, after two years of forced stoppage, is now parading along Avenida do Mar.

In total, there are about 1,500 extras, divided between the ANIMAD Association, with the theme ‘True Blue’; Império da Ilha Cultural Association, with the theme ‘A Magia dos Orixás’; Associação de Animação Geringonça, with the theme ‘La joie de vivre – The joy of living’; Cariocas Samba School, with the theme ‘Cariocas in Paradise with Magic’; Musical, Cultural and Recreational Association and Chamber Choir of Câmara de Lobos (Turma do Funil), with the theme ‘Come to fun’; João dos Santos Encarnação Mendes (Fantasy Smiles), with the theme ‘Celebration’; Furada Mug, with the theme ‘Tropicália’; Fitness Team Association, with the theme ‘Cintilante/Sparkling’; Associação de Animação Tramas e Enredos, with the theme ‘Welcome to revelry, here is just joy’; Associação Palco D´Emoções, with the theme ‘The Love between the Sun and the Moon’; Madeira Batucada Association ABM, with the theme ‘Baila que Baila’; João Egídio Rodrigues, with the theme ‘Joy, Color and Folly’.

This is an organization of the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture. Investment in the 2023 Carnival, which includes Trapalhão, on Tuesday, is around 450 thousand euros. On return, we have that hotel occupancy in Madeira at this time is 88%.

From Jornal Madeira

