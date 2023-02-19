A Fantastic Return for Carnival

A Fantastic Return for CarnivalTobi Hughes·19th February 2023Madeira News A fantastic carnival with outstanding costumes, and the weather stayed dry in Funchal for all to enjoy. Rated one of the best carnival shows in Europe, below you can see the whole parade in just over an hour. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related