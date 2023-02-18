CARNIVAL – FUNCHAL REINFORCES CLEANING FOR CARNIVAL

Have a great carnival Saturday. The main parade starts at 8pm along Avenida do Mar, from CR7 Hotel down to the cable car area. Fingers crossed there will be no rain, but a few light showers are forecast for this evening.

In view of the Carnival festivities, the City Council of Funchal will reinforce urban cleaning, to ensure that the spaces where the festivities take place are constantly clean, every day, in a very extended schedule, between 07:00 and 03:00.

This is what the municipality says in a statement, where it stresses that the CMF “will reinforce the central area of ​​Funchal with about 121 containers, with the aim of minimizing the improper disposal of waste on the ground (75 on Avenida do Mar, 40 on Avenida Arriaga , 6 in the Municipal Garden)”.

In addition, after the Carnival parades, tomorrow and Tuesday, there will be the usual cleaning operation, including sweeping and washing the streets, collection of waste and collection of containers. In addition to the avenues where the processions take place (Avenida Sá Carneiro and Avenida do Mar), the cleaning operations extend to all spaces and streets in the center of Funchal where the remaining festivities will take place, namely Avenida Arriaga, Praça do Povo and Praça do Mar.

In this way, for each cleaning operation several means were summoned. This Saturday, during the day, constant cleaning of the city is ensured, with teams of workers circulating among the population, to collect abandoned waste (glasses, bottles, napkins, etc.) and the fullest litter bins. For cleaning up after the procession, that is, between 21:00 and 04:00, around 70 workers will be on duty, assisted by 17 vehicles: 5 sweepers, 2 tankers, 3 mini-bikes and 7 open-top vehicles.

On Tuesday, between 15:00 and 00:00, around 80 workers were summoned, assisted by 16 vehicles: 4 sweepers, 3 tankers, 3 mini-bikes and 6 open-top vehicles, which will ensure the cleaning of the entire downtown from Funchal after the procession has passed.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...