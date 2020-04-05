Aman, whose age was not possible to ascertain, was injured this morning, following a fire that broke out in a vacant house on Rua do Hospital Velho, next to the Freitas building, near the Mercado dos Lavradores.

The fire, which started at 4:15 am, mobilized 12 members of the Sapadores Firefighters from Funchal and 9 of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters to the site, who extinguished the flames with the support of 8 fire fighting vehicles.

The man had burns on his face, hands and feet and was transported by ambulance by Sappers to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

From Diário Notícias