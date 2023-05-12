A better day for the Airport

The image above is of the easyJet Lisbon flight just now trying to land, and this has been the case for many flights today.

The wind has blown all day and still is blowing strong, but with aborted landings, and flights circulating for a while, I think every flight has eventually landed today.

Tomorrow will be another windy day, but it should be a little better than today, so hopefully everyone will come and go from the island as planed.

It’s been a crazy week for the airport, and I think the number one frustration is the lack of information, help and people on the ground from all the airline’s. Something that should be and needs to be improved.

