THE SHORT TIME BETWEEN THE LANDING OF A PLANE AND THE TAKE-OFF OF ANOTHER AT MADEIRA AIRPORT GENERATES CURIOSITY (WITH VIDEO)

This situation occurred last Thursday, August 3rd.

A video, captured by ‘Madeira Airport Spotting’, shows the short time between the take-off of one plane and the landing of another on the runway at Madeira Airport.

In the images, which already have more than 14,000 views on Youtube, it is possible to see the moment when a TAP aircraft takes off and seconds after a Condor aircraft lands. It is a moment that, although common in very busy airports, generated curiosity and a good ‘show’, especially for the enthusiasts who were in the vicinity of the runway.

