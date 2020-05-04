Cristiano Ronaldo’s Gulfstream G200 plane has just left Madrid in Spain this afternoon and is currently on its way to Madeira.

Apparently, the arrival of the private jet of the Madeiran ace aims to transport the footballer and his family, plus some luggage and the nannies of his children to Italy.

It should be remembered that Juventus is scheduled to return to training on May 18, making it necessary for the nine players who are abroad, where Ronaldo is included, to return in time to fulfill the 14-day quarantine period.