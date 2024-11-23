Madeiran is once again blessed by luck, now with the 1st prize of M1lhão

It will certainly be money well received by those who bet on the Super São Roque supermarket, with the first prize of M1lhão which, precisely, awards 1 million euros to the winner of the JTF 09481 key, drawn yesterday.

The announcement was made by the regional supermarket group on Facebook: “And isn’t it true that Chuva de Milionários gave one million to the São Roque Group? Many congratulations to the lucky winner who registered their bet in our store!”, it says in the note accompanied by a playful image.

This prize comes about two weeks after a bettor from Madeira also won, but in this case in Totoloto and for a much bigger amount, all with a 1 euro bet.

It should be noted that draw no. 047/2024, this Friday, which accompanies the Euromillions draw, implies that 20% of this amount will be handed over to the State, as Jogos Santa Casa reminds us. “Prizes awarded with a value exceeding €5,000.00 are subject to stamp duty, at the legal rate of 20%, in accordance with current legislation”, it always reminds us.

Despite this setback that always accompanies the winners of gaming prizes in Portugal, it is worth remembering that the net revenue from bets was 2,078,121.90 euros, resulting from 3,918,383 registrations and codes assigned in a total of 6,927,073. Therefore, the luck of winning 1 million euros (or 800 thousand) resulted from one code among almost 7 million.

