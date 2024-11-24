An inviting day to stay at home

The weather forecast for this Sunday, November 24, 2024, is not very inviting (and not recommended) for walks, as many Madeirans like to do on Sundays. Heavy rain since dawn, according to the IPMA – including orange and yellow warnings, at least until 3:00 pm – makes it clear that this is a day when it is most advisable to stay at home, for those who can.

So much so that warnings were issued by the Captaincy, Civil Protection and the IFCN.

Therefore, according to the IPMA, expect very cloudy skies, periods of rain, which will be heavy and persistent until the end of the morning, gradually changing to showers. There is also the possibility of thunderstorms.

