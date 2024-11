Strong winds are affecting landings at Madeira Airport.

So far, two flights have been diverted and another has been cancelled due to bad weather.

These are two Ryanair flights, one from Porto and the other from Lisbon.

The maximum wind gust at the Airport was 73 km/h, at 7:20 am.

a TAP flight from Porto is also waiting to land at this moment.

