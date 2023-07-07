ACIF expects to exceed 60 thousand visitors at Expomadeira

Another edition of Expomadeira kicks off today, the biggest show of economic activities in the Region, which is organized by the Commercial and Industrial Association of Funchal – Madeira Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACIF-CCIM).

Until the 16th of July, at Estádio do Marítimo, this event will be a unique opportunity for companies and brands to show their products and services to thousands of visitors, establish commercial contacts and strengthen the regional economy, in various sectors such as gastronomy, crafts, technology, real estate, services and many others.

The president of ACIF-CCIM, Jorge Veiga França, speaking to DIÁRIO, said that he hopes that in this new edition the initiative will manage to surpass the 60 thousand visitors registered last year.

“We hope that what we have to offer will be very appealing to the population in general. If in previous years we managed to have more than 60,000 people visit, this year we believe that we will at least reach those values”, he said, justifying your forecast with the opening of a Gastronomic Fair. “With regard to the food sector, we will have the Praça de Restauração, which will operate again in the outdoor multipurpose area and which is on the level below where the fair operates, which will also allow us to hold a Gastronomic Fair, which will be prepared in a friendly way, where the regional gastronomy will be the ‘queen'”, he explained.

The aesthetic concept of the restaurant space will be similar to the SABOREA festival, which will take place in Praça do Povo, from the 14th to the 23rd of July, and will be a space for the promotion of regional products, where fish and seafood will be highlighted.

The fair will run from Monday to Thursday, from 6 pm to 11 pm; on Friday it opens at 6 pm and closes at midnight and on weekends it opens at 4 pm and closes at midnight.

The price of the individual ticket is 1 euro and the price of the family ticket is 3 euros, and the Estádio do Marítimo has three car parks in the vicinity that can be used by visitors.

In relation to the activities that will take place on the premises, the following stand out: the ‘show cooking’ actions, which will take place in partnership with the Vidinha Group; the musical performances that will take place at Praça da Restauração SABOREA; recreational and entertainment activities, including chess games, games for children and video games.

From Diário Notícias