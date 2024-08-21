Fires: Regional authorities unaware of help from Spain

Probably best not to tell them…

Madeiran authorities are completely unaware of any attempt to help from Spain, which allegedly is sendind two Canadair planes to help fight the fires.

Sources contacted by JM guarantee that neither the central Government nor that of the Autonomous Region have requested external support and that the information being conveyed lacks official confirmation.

To date, according to the same sources, the Regional Government has not received any type of confirmation of sending air resources to the Region.

The National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC) and the State Secretariat itself confirmed that no request has been made to that effect to date.

Even so, since the beginning of the fight against the fire in Madeira, there has been an exchange of information between the SRPC and ANEPC to evaluate the best solutions.

It should be noted that fires have continued to ravage Madeira since the 14th of this month. At this time, the most worrying area is Pico Ruivo, in the municipality of Santana.

