More firefighters have arrived in Madeira to fight the fire

The more than 60 elements sent by the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC) to fight the fire that has been raging in the Autonomous Region of Madeira for a week, arrived, moments ago, at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo.

The reinforcement of resources, as already reported, left the continent at 2:30 pm on an Air Force KC-390 plane and is led by the 2nd sub-regional commander of the West, Rodolfo Batista.

The contingent also consists of 29 firefighters from the Special Civil Protection Force (FEPC), 15 volunteer firefighters from the Greater Lisbon region and 15 military personnel from the GNR’s Emergency Protection and Relief Unit (UEPS).

From Diário Notícias

