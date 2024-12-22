Access to departures at the airport is prohibited to passengers

The movement, as a result of diverted and cancelled flights, is, at this time of the morning, very dense at Madeira Airport.

There are hundreds of passengers waiting for their flights, with tape blocking access to boarding. Since the upper part of the boarding area is already full of passengers, access is made according to when the aircraft lands.

A monitor indicates which passengers on the flights can board, although there is no guarantee that the flight will take place.

However, some windows of opportunity have allowed landings, as happened with a Transavia aircraft.

Passengers interviewed by the newspaper remain calm and wait.

From Jornal Madeira

