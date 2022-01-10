CHECK THE VACCINATION CALENDAR FROM JANUARY 10TH TO 16TH

The Regional Health Directorate informs that the vaccination against COVID-19 at the Funchal Vaccination Center, in Madeira Tecnopolo, takes place from Monday to Sunday in an “open door” regime, ensured from 9 am to 4 pm, that is, without the need for prior appointment.

Although the Funchal Vaccination Center is in full operation until 18:00, this free access modality runs until 16:00, for reasons of vaccine and resource management.

Regardless of age, from the age of 5, they can access the vaccination centers in the region, at the announced times.

For reasons of vaccine and resource management, “special” times were defined for vaccination of children aged between 5 and 11 years, however, as it is not possible to access vaccination centers at this “special” time, there is availability to administer pediatric vaccines during the “general ” from vaccination centers.

See below for the COVID-19 vaccination schedule for the week of January 10-16.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY:

January 10th (Monday)

09h00 – 16h00 | Porto Santo Vaccination Center

09h00 – 18h00 | Funchal Vaccination Center

13:00 – 18:00 | Machico Vaccination Center

January 11 (Tuesday)

09h00 – 18h00 | Funchal Vaccination Center

11:00 am – 4:30 pm | San Vicente Vaccination Center

09h00 – 15h00 | Calheta Vaccination Center (Location: Pavilhão dos Prazeres)

January 12 (Wednesday)

09h00 – 18h00 | Funchal Vaccination Center

10h30 – 15h00 | Porto Moniz Vaccination Center

January 13 (Thursday)

09h00 – 18h00 | Funchal Vaccination Center

14:00 – 17:00 | Santana Vaccination Center

09h00 – 17h00 | Santa Cruz Vaccination Center

January 14 (Friday)

09h00 – 18h00 | Funchal Vaccination Center

13:00 – 16:00 | Ponta de Sol Vaccination Center

WEEKEND

January 15th (Saturday)

Funchal Vaccination Center

09:00 – 18:00 / 09:00 – 18:00

Câmara de Lobos Vaccination Center

9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Ribeira Brava (Location: Ribeira Brava Health Center)

13:00 – 15:00 / 09:00 – 14:00

Calheta Vaccination Center (Location: Calheta Health Center)

9:00 am – 1:00 pm / 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Santa Cruz Vaccination Center

09:00 – 13:00 / 14:00 – 18:00

Machico and Santana (Location: Machico Vaccination Center)

09:00 – 12:00 / 13:00 – 18:00

January 16 (Sunday)

Funchal Vaccination Center

09:00 – 18:00 / 09:00 – 18:00

Câmara de Lobos Vaccination Center

09h00 – 14h00 *Special hours CHILDREN: from 5 to 11 years old.

