The Office of the Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection has just informed that Madeira registers today, January 10th, another death associated with the new coronavirus, at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

According to the note from the health authority, the victim is a patient, 78 years old, vaccinated but with associated comorbidities.

This afternoon, the death of an 85-year-old patient, unvaccinated and with associated comorbidities died with the virus.

Like this: Like Loading...