Madeira 1,592 new cases of covid-19 on a day marked by two deaths

Madeira records today, January 10, 1,592 new cases of infection by covid-19, indicates the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS), in its epidemiological bulletin. There are are large portion also recover 3412.

These are 27 imported cases and 1565 cases of local transmission.

As previously reported, the Region has today to mourn two fatalities from covid-19, an 85-year-old woman (not vaccinated) and a 75-year-old man (vaccinated), both with associated comorbidities, bringing the number of deaths to 142. associated with the disease.

The Region accounts for 33,951 infected with the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic and 25,403 recovered, 3,412 of which reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 8,406 active cases, of which 302 are imported cases and 8,104 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 85 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, three in the Intensive Care Unit. Another 75 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, with the rest staying in their own accommodation.

