A woman in her 30s was robbed this morning in the center of Câmara de Lobos, at Rua Padre Eduardo Clemente Nunes Pereira.

In the course of the theft, the victim was stabbed by the assailant.

The Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos were called to the site and are currently transporting the woman to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça hospital, where she will be observed.

At this time, it is not possible to give further details on the victim’s health status, but JM will continue to monitor the situation closely.

On the ground were two staff from the Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos, as well as PSP elements.

From Journal Madeira