Notice valid between 2021-09-19 19:35:00 and 2021-09-20 19:35:00

Subject: IMPACT OF CUMBRE VIEJA VOLCANO IN RAM

🟥INFORMED BY IPMA / CUMBRE VIEJA VOLCANO ERUPTION

The IPMA has been following up with the National Geographic Institute and the Meteorological Agency of Spain (AEMET) the seismovolcanic crisis that, since September 11, has been observed on the island of La Palma. The Cumbre Vieja volcano has erupted today and more than 1500 earthquakes have been recorded, with the highest magnitude M=3.5 occurring today at 11:15 am, recorded by the IPMA seismic network in Madeira.

🟥The most likely effects of the Cumbre Vieja eruption in the Autonomous Region of Madeira are associated with the transport of volcanic ash and other chemical compounds, namely CO2 and SO2. The forecast for the coming days points to a dominant north wind, so the predicted impact for this region should not correspond to a critical situation.

IPMA will continue to monitor the situation, in close liaison with its counterparts in Spain, in particular with regard to impacts on the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo, including with regard to aeronautical meteorology.

Photo by Pedro Hernandez.